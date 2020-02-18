Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 Midday

Man arrested for leading CCSO deputies in vehicle pursuit from N. Charleston to Mt. Pleasant

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eric Humphries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old man was arrested Monday night after leading deputies in a vehicle pursuit from North Charleston to Mount Pleasant.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Ashley Phosphate Road just before 8:30 p.m.

The driver failed to stop and fled towards Rivers Avenue and onto I-526 eastbound.

Capt. Antonio said the driver eventually exited the interstate onto Long Point Road where a deputy who was assigned to the East Cooper District deployed stop sticks in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle later came to a stop on Highway 17 North near Hamlin Road after striking those stop sticks.

Deputies say the driver, who was identified as 37-year-old Eric Humphries, threw items out of the car in Mount Pleasant – those items were located and included an empty black bag and a small digital scale on the roadside.

They also found numerous syringe needles inside the vehicle. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES