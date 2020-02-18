Man arrested for leading CCSO deputies in vehicle pursuit from N. Charleston to Mt. Pleasant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old man was arrested Monday night after leading deputies in a vehicle pursuit from North Charleston to Mount Pleasant.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Ashley Phosphate Road just before 8:30 p.m.

The driver failed to stop and fled towards Rivers Avenue and onto I-526 eastbound.

Capt. Antonio said the driver eventually exited the interstate onto Long Point Road where a deputy who was assigned to the East Cooper District deployed stop sticks in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle later came to a stop on Highway 17 North near Hamlin Road after striking those stop sticks.

Deputies say the driver, who was identified as 37-year-old Eric Humphries, threw items out of the car in Mount Pleasant – those items were located and included an empty black bag and a small digital scale on the roadside.

They also found numerous syringe needles inside the vehicle.