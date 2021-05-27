Man arrested for May 5 shooting at Charleston Inn and Suites

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday announced the arrest of Marco Arthur Simpson (42) in connection to a May 5 shooting at Charleston Inn and Suites.

Officers were dispatched to the 3680 Dorchester Road location and found a woman on the ground with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital and later died.

Simpson was arrested with assistance from the US Marshals Task Force.

He is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.