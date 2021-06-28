Man arrested for mob assault after bragging about incident on Facebook Live

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department on Sunday arrested Montiez King (31) on charges of assault and battery by mob, third degree, after he and two women attacked another woman at a gas station and took video of the incident.

According to the report, the victim was getting gas when King pulled up behind her and parked his car. A video of the incident captured King yelling “beat that a–,” then two women attacking the victim. King attacked the victim as well, ripping her wig off of her head.

After the assault, the victim got back into her car and tried to get away, but was blocked in by King’s vehicle. She hit his vehicle in the front passenger door.

In addition to recording a portion of the assault, King posted a livestream to Facebook afterwards, bragging about assaulting the victim and waving the victim’s wig around.

The victim was left with four swollen knots and a laceration on her head, a swollen eye, a swollen jaw, a nail torn off of one finger, missing hair/bleeding “in various locations on her scalp due to having the wig ripped off.”

King was released on a $15,000 bond.