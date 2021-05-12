Man arrested for multiple West Ashley vehicle break-ins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday announced the arrest of of Dequenci Deshun Parker (27) of North Charleston in connection to multiple car break-ins in West Ashley.

Between April 27 and May 7, Parker broke the windows on multiple vehicles in the area of Ashley River Road and Bees Ferry Road. He stole items, including credit cards, surveillance camera captured him using shortly after the thefts.

He is currently facing multiple charges, including petit larceny (2), breaking into automobiles (2), possession with intent to distribute marijuana, receiving stolen goods, and habitual traffic offender.

Parker is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.