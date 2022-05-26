NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a man in connection to a Monday murder at the Economy Inn on Rivers Avenue.

Corey Arthur White (42) has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to NCPD, officers arrived at the Economy Inn after a person who died of an apparent gunshot wound was found in one of the rooms.

Investigators identified White as the suspect and warrants were signed for his arrest.