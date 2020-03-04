Man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after chatting with a detective posting as an 8-year-old

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 32-year-old man was arrested after attempting to solicit nude photos of a child on social media.

A detective was conducting an undercover investigation through the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, posing as an 8-year-old child on a public social media profile when the subject, Kenneth Charles Lundstrom, made contact with the detective.

According to an affidavit, Lundstrom was chatting with the undercover detective on Monday when he described in graphic detail the sexual acts he would perform on the child – and told the so-called 8-year-old these actions would be “rape.”

Lundstrom attempted to have the “child” engage in the conversation and instructed them to be nude while they chatted.

At one point in the chat, Lundstrom invited the child persona to participate in a live stream in which he broadcasted a video of himself, according to the affidavit.

It also says Lundstrom confirmed the persona’s age was in fact 8-years-old several times throughout the chat.

Lindstrom is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and disseminating scene material to a minor under 12-years-old. His bond totaled $75,000.