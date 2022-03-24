NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday arrested a man accused of stealing trailers from a local Goodwill after a car chase involving multiple agencies.

According to the report, NCPD was called to the Goodwill on Amaco Way around 11:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a robbery in progress. The caller said that the suspect, identified as Eric Humphries (39), was hooking up a trailer to his white van.

The suspect told NCPD that Humphries had stolen another trailer earlier that evening, and was back for his second.

An officer in the area watched Humphries hook the trailer up, then activated his lights and sirens, at which point the officer said Humphries “hopped in his vehicle and pulled out, almost striking” the NCPD cruiser.

Humphries took off down Rivers Avenue with the stolen trailer before getting onto I-526 and heading into West Ashley. Several CCSO units joined the pursuit, which eventually ended up back in North Charleston.

At some point during the pursuit, the trailer became unhitched from Humphries’ car and hit a man walking along Rivers Avenue. EMS responded, but the man declined treatment.

According to NCPD, Humphries is a known property thief. He was convicted of grand larceny in 2021 and second-degree burglary in 2013.

Humphries is facing multiple charges, including but not limited to failure to stop for blue lights, grand larceny, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Bond has not yet been set.