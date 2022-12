CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has arrested a man accused of a fatal November 23 shooting in a Ladson neighborhood.

According to CCSO, Mario Lavell Burgess (18) was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Deputies arrested Burgess after an interview.

He is accused of killing Jermaine Bunch Jr. inside a home on Garwood Drive.

