Man arrested in fatal July 30 hit and run on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in a fatal hit and run that occurred July 30th on Johns Island.

Deputies say Alfred Leon Crabtree, 37, was detained in Georgia for an outstanding warrant in connection to the crash that happened in the 1003 block of Main Road.

Crabtree ran from the scene before law enforcement arrived, according to Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO. The pedestrian, Juan Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Capt. Antonio said Crabtree was extradited to Charleston County on August 4th and was booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center for Hit and Run Resulting in Death.

He was released on a $45,000 bond.