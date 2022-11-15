NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man faces attempted murder charges after a shooting incident that happened over the weekend.

Police arrested Hakeem Alston, 22 for his alleged involvement in a shooting on East Montague Avenue and Railroad Avenue on Sunday, according to a police report.

North Charleston police officers responded to the area following a report of a vehicle being shot at. The victim told officers that a man was firing at their vehicle from a red Chevrolet Impala.

Police were able to spot the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near a Waffle House along Sumner Avenue. A female driver and male passenger, Alston, were both detained.

Authorities were advised by the driver that a blue truck in the area of Rivers and Durant Avenues was chasing them and tried running them off the roadway, the report stated. Police then conducted a search of the vehicle.

Alston is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying, jail records show.

He is currently held on a $100,000 bond at Al Cannon Detention Center.