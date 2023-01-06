CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest after a shooting death in 2020.

Clyde Scott Mock (54, of Ravenel) is charged with murder following a years-long investigation into the shooting death of Michael Mikula (52).

“Patrol deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Oct. 3, 2020, to conduct a welfare check at 1041 Summerall Road,” CCSO spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. “An acquaintance had reported that she had not been able to reach the resident for days.”

Deputies made entry into the home and found Mikula dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. No weapons were located near the scene.

CCSO said that Mock was an acquaintance of the victim and physical evidence tied him to the scene.

After the investigation, deputies obtained a warrant on Thursday for Mock, who was already jailed for contempt of family court.