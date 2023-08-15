NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man in connection to five recent burglaries in North Charleston.

According to NCPD, the incidents happened between July 27 and August 8, 2023. Three happened at the Family Dollar on Rivers Avenue, one happened at the Family Dollar on Ashely Phosphate Road, and one happened at the Kwik Stop on North Rhett Avenue.

Investigators charged Patrick McTeer (58) with five counts of second degree burglary.

McTeer also had active warrants out of Walterboro for the theft of a motor vehicle and Richland County for burglary and parole violations.