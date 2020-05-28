Man charged in fatal collision on Bohicket Road

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Department (CCSO) has arrested one man in connection to Wednesday’s fatal collision on Bohicket Road.

According to CCSO, the crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, when the driver of a Chevrolet, identified as Joseph Sinclair (66), crossed the center lane and collided head-on with a Toyota. A passenger in the Chevrolet died as a result of the collision.

Sinclair, as well as the occupants of the Toyota, were taken to the hospital.

Part of Bohicket Road was shut down for several hours.

On Thursday, CCSO announced that Sinclair has been charged with multiple counts of felony DUI. Bond has not yet been set.