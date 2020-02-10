Charleston bar owner charged in fatal hit-and-run on the James Island Connector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The owner of a downtown Charleston bar has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Monday morning.

Charleston Police responded to an auto vs. pedestrian crash that happened on the James Island Connector around 1:00 a.m.

Police say the driver of a gray BMW sedan struck an adult male pedestrian in the roadway and then ran from the collision and called police after arriving home.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say they met with the driver of the vehicle, Daniel Brinker, 36, at his home and placed him under arrest following their investigation into the crash.

Brinker, who owns Dudley’s on Ann Street, is charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

The investigation is on-going. Charleston Police ask anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash to call 843-743-7200.

The victim’s name will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.