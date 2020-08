WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 35-year-old man has been arrested for his role in a fight outside a bar in West Ashley last week.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Christopher Lee White was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for an incident that happened on August 5th at Players Place Billiards and Sports Pub.

White is expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.