Man charged with attempted murder following early morning shooting at home on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an early morning shooting on James Island.

Charleston County deputies responded to a disturbance call on Medway Road just before 4:00 a.m.

While en route to the call, deputies say the suspect, David Anderson, said he had a gun and will shoot the suspect if he did not leave the residence.

Anderson was seen walking out the front door and flagged down the deputies as they arrived at the scene. According to a report, deputies say he excitedly uttered “I shot him, he is inside bleeding out,” and was immediately detained.

The victim was located inside the home with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

In the report, Anderson told authorities that the victim had been making suicidal statements daring to be shot in the head. He said that he considered it, but changed his mind and instead intended to shoot the victim three times.

Anderson recanted to state that he fired a warning shot before shooting the victim in the arm.

The victim had been living at the residence, according to the report.

Anderson was arrested and charged with attempted murder in this case. He is being housed at the Charleston County Detention Center.