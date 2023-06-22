MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of shooting into a vehicle in McClellanville was taken into custody Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Richard Elijah Gerald, 23, was arrested in North Charleston and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm in a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Affidavits show Gerald was traveling northbound on Highway 17 near Lofton Road when he fired a weapon at Leroy Gilliard and his vehicle. Multiple bullet holes were seen in Gilliard’s white Honda Accord.

The victim provided a vehicle description to law enforcement.

Charleston County EMS workers who were traveling in the area saw that Gerald’s vehicle was not staying in its travel lane and provided a description of the man inside through an open window.

The vehicle was registered to the suspect and his father, according to the document.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Gerald was denied bond on the attempted murder charge.