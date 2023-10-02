NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one person injured last week.

Officers responded to an apartment complex off Fairwind Drive for a reported shooting just before 2:00 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 46-year-old Robert Ernesto Williams.

Williams was arrested Monday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and charged with attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.