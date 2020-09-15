Man charged with domestic violence, cruelty to children following standoff Monday

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old man has been charged with domestic violence and cruelty to children following an hours-long standoff that happened Monday.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said authorities responded to a disturbance call off Savannah Highway near Main Road around noon on Monday.

He said a male subject barricaded himself inside a residence with a female and two juveniles for several hours. CCSO, Charleston Police, and SWAT responded to the situation.

The man, later identified as David Shane Cammer, was apprehended by SWAT just before 4:00 p.m. and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. We’re told the woman and two juveniles were safely removed from the home.

Cammer is charged with cruelty to children, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and domestic violence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES