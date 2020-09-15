Man charged with domestic violence, cruelty to children following standoff Monday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old man has been charged with domestic violence and cruelty to children following an hours-long standoff that happened Monday.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said authorities responded to a disturbance call off Savannah Highway near Main Road around noon on Monday.

He said a male subject barricaded himself inside a residence with a female and two juveniles for several hours. CCSO, Charleston Police, and SWAT responded to the situation.

The man, later identified as David Shane Cammer, was apprehended by SWAT just before 4:00 p.m. and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. We’re told the woman and two juveniles were safely removed from the home.

Cammer is charged with cruelty to children, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and domestic violence.