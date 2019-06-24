Man charged with DUI after crashing into a home on Fort Johnson Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On June 22nd, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle versus house incident on Fort Johnson Road.

The incident report stated that when deputies arrived on the scene, a silver Volvo S90 was found wrecked into the residence at 845 Fort Johnson Road. The driver, later identified as, Maurice Linen, was entrapped in the driver seat.

Authorities had to cut the doors and roof of the vehicle to gain access to Linen, according to the report. After being removed from the vehicle, emergency crews transported Linen to MUSC.

Once treated at MUSC, authorities arrived and apprehended Linen for Driving Under the Influence in the 1st Offense.