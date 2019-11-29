Man charged with kid-napping and second-degree domestic violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 32 year-old Jake Walker has been charged with kid-napping and second-degree domestic violence.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Lady Street around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and met the victim at a neighbor’s house.

According to the incident report, the victim stated that she had been physically abused by her boyfriend, who was still in his home across the street. The victim advised that Walker had weapons in the home and had been smoking meth.

When deputies approached, the suspect appeared behind the door “wearing a mask [with] a machete in his hand, swinging it and striking the door with the weapon”, according to CCSO.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators were brought in while CCSO maintained a perimeter around the house.

Walker was eventually taken into custody by SWAT. He was transported to Trident Medical Center, and then to Charleston County Detention Center.