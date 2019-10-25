Man charged with killing 4 in Mount Pleasant found not guilty by reason of insanity

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The man charged with killing four family members at their home in Mount Pleasant has found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Charleston County deputies responded to reports of deceased individuals at a residence off Atlanta Drive in March of 2018. It was there officials discovered the bodies of four people inside the home.

Joseph Manigault, 72, Rose Manigault, 69, Kenya Manigault, 42, Faith Manigault, 15 were pronounced dead from blunt force trauma.

The suspect, Lovequawn Scott, was detained at the scene and later charged with murdering all four people.

The 9th circuit solicitor said Lovequawn Scott will be committed to a mental hospital after using a set of dumbbells to kill his grandparents, an aunt, and a cousin.

He’ll be there until he’s no longer a threat to himself or the public, and then he’ll be supervised for the rest of his life by medical professionals.

Scott will eventually have to go before a judge again before he’s released into the general public.