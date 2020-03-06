Man charged with murder after body found in Romney Street apartment fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man has been arrested in connection to a body that was found following an apartment fire on Romney Street.

According to information provided by the Charleston Police Department, 33-year-old Kareem Demetrius Hamilton was arrested Friday in Columbia and has been charged with murder.

Firefighters discovered a body following a fire that happened Tuesday at the Bridgeview Apartment complex on North Romney Street in downtown Charleston.

Authorities say Hamilton is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and will be brought back to Charleston for a bond hearing on Saturday, March 7th.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 36-year-old Ashley Compton.

Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said Compton was pronounced deceased at the scene due to a gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation is on-going.