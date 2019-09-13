Man charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting near Magnolia Bay apartments

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced an arrest related to a homicide at the Waters at Magnolia Bay apartment complex.

While responding to a call of shots fired on August 27th, deputies located a person inside a burning vehicle in the woods behind the apartment complex around 10:30 p.m.

Through an investigation, an incident report revealed a witness identified the suspect – Levelton Delawrance Givens Jr. – as the person who fired at the vehicle resulting in the death of 20-year-old Robert Rutlin.

The report states that witness occupied the vehicle at the same time as Rutlin when the shots rang out.

Detectives believe that after the victim was shot, he accelerated the vehicle, possibly indeliberately, and collided into the surrounding wooded area.

They believe the vehicle caught fire as a result of the collision.

Givens was arrested on Thursday and is charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.