Man charged with murder in August shooting near Northwoods Cinema

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting that happened back in August on Northwood Boulevard.

On August 2nd, officers were working off-duty at the Northwoods Stadium Cinema when an employee inside the theater exited the ticket booth and told officers that he heard gunshots in the parking lot, according to an incident report.

Trevon Karnickey

Officers located a victim on the side of Northwoods Blvd., in front of the theater and a handgun next to the victim near his left shoulder. The victim was unresponsive and gasping for air.

Despite attempts to save his life, the victim, 23-year-old Harry Pinckney of Walterboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through an investigation, Chief Deputy Thomas Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department said 18-year-old Trevon Karnickey was identified as the suspect.

He was arrested on Thursday and transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he is charged with murder.