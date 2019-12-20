Man charged with sexually assaulting fourth-grader

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Authorities say 29-year-old Carlos Bartolo Rios sexually assaulted a fourth-grader between February 2019 and June 2019, while at a residence in North Charleston.

Carlos Bartolo Rios

According to an affidavit, the child told her school counselor in October that she had been assaulted by Rios and later disclosed graphic information about the assault in a forensic interview with the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center.

The child also told investigators that Rios would show her “nasty sex videos” and told her not to tell anyone about the incidents.

Rios is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child. He was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center.