CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning on Winchester Street.

Deputies were dispatched to Winchester Street after receiving a report of gunfire in the area, according to a report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a car that crashed into a ditch.

An adult male was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. CCSO reported that he has been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies, including K-9 units, searched the area for potential suspects. No arrests were made.

The victim’s identity will be revealed by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office when available.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.