NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some operations at the Charleston International Airport (CHS) were temporarily shut down Wednesday night as officials investigated a bomb threat.

According to airport spokesman Spencer Pryor, a man in Concourse B made the threat around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities detained the man and investigated, along with the help of the FBI.

The airfield was shut down during the investigation. Some flights were unable to land on time due to the threat.

Ultimately, no explosives were found and the airport has since reopened.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.