Man dies after dirt bike crash in Mt. Pleasant, deputies investigating

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a deadly dirt bike crash that happened Saturday evening in Mt. Pleasant.

According to CCSO, just after 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the area of 1514 Macoma Drive after receiving a report of a crash involving a dirt bike.

Deputies say that the male operator suffered serious injuries after the bike went off the road and struck a culvert.

He was then taken to an area hospital where he later died. The man’s identity is unknown at this time.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. CCSO is investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES