Man dies after dirt bike crash in Mt. Pleasant, deputies investigating

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a deadly dirt bike crash that happened Saturday evening in Mt. Pleasant.

According to CCSO, just after 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the area of 1514 Macoma Drive after receiving a report of a crash involving a dirt bike.

Deputies say that the male operator suffered serious injuries after the bike went off the road and struck a culvert.

He was then taken to an area hospital where he later died. The man’s identity is unknown at this time.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. CCSO is investigating.