Man dies after falling several floors at a shipyard in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed Monday in an accident at Detyens Shipyard in North Charleston.

Emergency crews responded to a building on McMillan Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. in reference to a worker that fell and suffered traumatic injuries.

According to an incident report from NCPD, the person, who has not yet been identified, was working on the top deck of a ship along with other employees attempted to bring a large object up with the help of a crane.

During that process, the report states a cable wire snapped, causing the object to hit the victim in the face. The impact caused the employee to fall approximately four floors and knocked his work hat and eye gear off.

The victim suffered severe head trauma as a result. The report states the victim succumbed to his injuries within minutes.

A name has not yet been released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.