CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 43-year-old man has died days after a single-vehicle crash in Ravenel.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said Clyde Benton, Jr., of Ravenel, died while at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) on Sunday afternoon from injuries he sustained in a crash that happened days prior.

Officials say the initial collision happened shortly after midnight on November 18 along Hyde Park Road.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating the crash.