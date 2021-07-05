Man, dog rescued from overturned boat near Shem Creek

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) Harbor Patrol, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston County EMS, and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) on Monday rescued a man from an overturned vessel near the Shem Creek Crab Bank.

According to CPD, agencies responded around 4:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls and found the man clinging to his overturned boat. Deputies brought the man aboard their boat and transported him to shore.

His dog, Izzy, was rescued by a Good Samaritan and transferred to the CPD Harbor Patrol boat. Izzy was taken to an emergency vet and was found to have no injuries.

The man was evaluated and was found to have no injuries as well.