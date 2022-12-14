NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said a man found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday was accidentally shot.

Officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street around 6:20 a.m. following a reported traffic accident, according to NCPD.

“First responders assisting the victim found a wound in the victim’s groin area consistent with a gunshot.”

A report continues by stating a witness told authorities the victim’s vehicle was headed east on Rivers Avenue near Mall Drive when they attempted to U-turn but instead drove through a parking lot and hit an unoccupied vehicle.

The victim was identified as Ahmad Gardner (35, of Charleston) by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Police found a firearm, shell casing, and a projectile after searching the victim’s vehicle.

Gardner was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Official determined Gardner’s cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an accidental discharge.

An investigation is underway by NCPD.