Man found dead near driveway in North Charleston

Charleston County News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly shooting off Northside Drive.

Authorities responded to the area of 7800 Northside Drive shortly after 3:00 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a body that was found lying off the road near a driveway, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department.

When police arrived, they located the body of a white male. It was discovered that the individual had injury consistent with gunshot wounds.

Traffic was disrupted in the area until about 6:00 a.m. because of the investigation and location of the scene.

This incident is still under investigation.

