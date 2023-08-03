CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound following a July 20 crash in West Ashley has passed away, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Charleston County deputies responded to Hughes Road after they said a sedan ran off the road and struck a mailbox. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with what was later determined to be a serious gunshot wound.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Thursday the victim in that crash, 57-year-old Kenneth Black, died early Tuesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina where he was receiving treatment for the gunshot wound.

Deputies say no arrests have been made in connection with the incident; however, detectives are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office by calling 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.