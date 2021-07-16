Man injured after being shot by passing vehicle in Hollywood, deputies say

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening in Hollywood.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a local hospital just before 10:00 p.m. where a victim was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for CCSO, said the victim told authorities that he was driving in the Hollywood area when an unknown vehicle shot at him.

The victim was struck by a bullet in the torso. The wound is non-life-threatening.

Deputies were able to locate the victim’s vehicle in a mobile home park off Savannah Highway.

An investigation is ongoing.