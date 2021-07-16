Man injured after being shot by passing vehicle in Hollywood, deputies say

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening in Hollywood.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a local hospital just before 10:00 p.m. where a victim was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for CCSO, said the victim told authorities that he was driving in the Hollywood area when an unknown vehicle shot at him.

The victim was struck by a bullet in the torso. The wound is non-life-threatening.

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts 📲 Sign up for News 2’s breaking news email

Deputies were able to locate the victim’s vehicle in a mobile home park off Savannah Highway.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!