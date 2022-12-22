LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured shortly after midnight Thursday following a shooting in the Ladson area.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location off Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community after receiving reports of gunfire.

“They found numerous shell casings and damage to a home,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Knapp said a man from that home suffered what he called a superficial wound to the leg, which may have been caused by glass debris during the gunfire.

The man refused help from EMS and drove himself to Trident Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are working to determine what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.