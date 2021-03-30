Man says he was shot in foot after hearing gunshots during family cookout

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) –Deputies are investigating after a man said he was shot in the foot while at a gathering in Hollywood.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a hospital just after 1:00 a.m. after learning a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot.

The victim told deputies that he was at a family cookout near the area of Highway 165 and Highway 162 when he heard gunshots.

He told deputies that he ran for his vehicle and later realized he had been shot after arriving home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.