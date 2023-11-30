CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Circuit Court Judge Jennifer McCoy sentenced Emeric Hamilton to twenty years in prison Thursday after he sexually assaulted a minor in North Charleston in 2019.

The sentencing came after Hamilton was found guilty of one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree by a Charleston County jury.

According to trial testimony, Hamilton approached the victim, who was 11 years old at the time, while she was walking down Alabama Street in North Charleston on April 18, 2019.

He then took the victim to his home, where he forcibly sexually assaulted her. Afterward, the victim reported the incident to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD).

The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and received a sexual assault examination, according to a report from the solicitor’s office.

The investigation was closed for almost two years until a DNA match in the law enforcement database connected the victim’s DNA from the sexual assault kit to Hamilton.

Detective Crider with NCPD reopened the investigation and obtained a search warrant for Hamilton’s DNA for match confirmation.

Trial for the incident lasted two days, and the jury heard testimony from the victim, nurses and experts from MUSC, and scientists from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to the solicitor release.

Nicholas Harris and Lauren Mulkey Frierson, head of the Ninth Circuit Special Victim’s Unit, prosecuted the case.

“The Victim, now 17, had to relieve the details of this assault in a courtroom, testifying across the room from the defendant. We are very appreciative of the jury’s diligent deliberations in reaching a verdict that now allows the Victim closure and a sense of justice,” said Frierson.