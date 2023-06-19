CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office on Monday announced that a North Charleston man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a 2020 shooting at a North Charleston mobile home park.

Alonza Marable Jr. was found guilty of murder and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature last week following a jury trial.

The charges stem from an April 18, 2020 shooting at the Ferndale Mobile Home Park.

According to the Solicitor’s Office, Marable and his then-15-year-old accomplice drove around the park waiting for their victim to return home.

The two shot and killed 16-year-old Lanelle Reed Jr. outside of his home.

The juvenile, armed with a handgun, was likely the one that fired the shot that killed Reed. Marable was armed with a semi-automatic rifle and fired 12 rounds, one of which struck a bystander sleeping in a nearby home.

The bystander survived.

Assistant Solicitor Daniel Cooper, who was on the team that prosecuted the case, said that “Marable was the architect of this entire incident: he drove the car as they stalked and hunted the victim; he provided the weapons and ammunition used in the shooting, and, as he was three years older than his juvenile co-defendant, Marable clearly influenced the younger codefendant.”

Marable was sentenced to 30 years in prison, the minimum sentence for murder.