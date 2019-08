CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who held a woman at knifepoint during a sexual assault has been sentenced in state court.

North Charleston police say Antoine Miller broke into a woman’s home back in October 2015, beat her up, and forced to the bedroom at knifepoint before sexually assaulting her.

The victim said she was only able to escape by biting a piece of Miller’s tongue off.

Miller appeared in a downtown Charleston courtroom on Wednesday where he was sentenced to 45 years in prison.