FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced Wednesday that a man accused of attacking a woman in her Folly Beach home has been sentenced to 60 years in jail.

Patrick Michaels was found guilty of kidnapping, burglary, and sexual assault with the intent to commit a sexual act in connection to the 2019 incident.

Michaels, of Greenville, allegedly locked the victim in a room and attacked her.

She was able to fight Michaels off and call 911. He was still in the home when police arrived.

Officials said that Michaels suffers from mental illness.