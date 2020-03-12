Man sentenced to prison after Googling “how to rob a bank” and then doing it

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he Googled how to rob a bank before doing the crime.

According to the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office in Charleston, 31-year-old Curtis Jefferson was sentenced to 30 years, suspended to 25, years in prison and five months of probation in Dorchester County this week.

Authorities say Jefferson robbed Ameris Bank in Summerville this year and Yummy Yummy restaurant back in 2010.

A search of Jefferson’s phone revealed he Googled “how to rob a bank” and “best time to rob a bank.”