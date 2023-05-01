JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Saturday night shooting on James Island that left one person injured.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunfire on South Grimball Road near Ismael Road shortly after 7:00 p.m., according to Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

“Someone took the adult male victim to a hospital before deputies’ arrival. The victim’s injury was not life-threatening,” said Knapp.

Detectives determined that someone shot the victim from a moving vehicle. The victim was riding a bicycle at the time.

There is no detailed suspect description, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office through dispatch at 843-743-7200.