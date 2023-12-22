CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is being sued by a Wisconsin man who alleges he was offered the position of Interim Chief of Schools for the 2023-2024 school year, but CCSD failed to fulfill the contract.

Daryl Burns, currently the Deputy Chief of High Schools in Racine County, Wisconsin, says that he agreed to serve as Interim Chief of School for Charleston County on July 18, 2023.

The position was temporary for the 2023-2024 school year ending on June 30, 2024, with a salary of $195,000, according to an employment letter from former Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien.

According to the lawsuit, Burns conversed with the Deputy Superintendent of CCSD, Anita Huggins, expressing his excitement about moving to Charleston, saying he felt “comfort” with the district in July of 2023.

After entering the agreement, Burns notified his employer at the Racine Unified School District that he would be making the move to Charleston, the lawsuit states.

The complaint states that former Superintendent Dr. Gallien, former Deputy Superintendent Anita Huggins, Chief Human Resources Officer William Briggman, and at least two CCSD Board of Trustees members knew of the employment agreement between Burns and the district.

In August 2023, court documents say CCSD informed Burns that he would not be allowed to serve as Interim Chief of Schools and the district would not honor their contract with Burns.

Burns is claiming the actions of the Charleston County School Board of Trustees caused him “sustained damages and is entitled to judgment against Defendant for actual, special, incidental, punitive, compensatory and consequential damages in an amount to be determined by a jury,” according to the lawsuit.

Gallien was also hired from the Racine Unified School District in July 2023.

In September, the CCSD school board voted 5-4 to place Gallien on paid administrative leave after Gallien was accused of creating a hostile work environment.

While in public session, the board voted on a motion to accept a proposed settlement agreement and release between Dr. Gallien and the Charleston County School District, which passed with eight votes.

On Oct. 27, he was released from his contract as Superintendent of the Charleston County School District.

In the same meeting, former Deputy Superintendent Anita Huggins was made acting Superintendent by a vote of 5-2, with one member abstaining.