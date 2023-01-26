JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar.

Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed.

According to affidavits from the sheriff’s office, video evidence showed the suspect, Travis Shaver, confronting the victim and had a knife in his hand prior to the incident.

“A verbal altercation led to a physical altercation,” the report shows. “During that altercation, Saver plunged the knife into the right side of (the victim’s) neck.”

The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for life-saving measures. He was later released after spending several days in the intensive care unit.

Shaver turned himself into law enforcement on Thursday morning. He is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

An attorney representing Shaver provided the following statement to News 2:

“The allegations in the affidavits are grossly inaccurate, Mr. Shaver and his family intend to fight these charges to the fullest extent of the law. Video of the incident tells a different story and will be released at the appropriate time.” – Peter T. O’Reilly, O’Reilly Law Firm.