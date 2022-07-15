MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) has released new information regarding a Wednesday incident in which a man wearing a bulletproof vest fired multiple rounds into a home.

Officers were called to Founders Way shortly before 1:00 p.m. after residents reported the armed man shooting in the area.

The man was located in the nearby woods and taken into custody.

On Friday, MPPD confirmed that the man “entered the victim’s garage and fired approximately 16 rounds from a handgun, causing damage tot he home and to the victim’s unoccupied vehicles.”

The man is undergoing psychological evaluation and charges are expected to be brought after the evaluation is complete.

Editor’s note: News 2 is choosing not to identify the man until after the psychological evaluation and charges are formally announced.