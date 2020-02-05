Man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender three times

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a registered sex offender with an extensive violent criminal history.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services are looking for 59-year-old Franklin Nelson after they say he failed to register as a sex offender more than three times.

Nelson Franklin

Nelson was convicted in August of 2017 and later released in October of 2018, where he was supposed to begin a probationary sentence.

Instead, officials say he absconded from supervision shortly thereafter and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Nelson is facing two years in the Department of Corrections for this violation. Authorities say he has ties to the Chicora/Cherokee neighborhood of North Charleston and is known to frequent Rivers Avenue and Carver Avenue on foot.

He is 6’0” and weighs approximately 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Agent Christian Aulbach at 843-998-4079 or the Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. A cash reward of up to $1,000.00 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.