CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted for using counterfeit money orders to pay off a vehicle title loan has turned himself in to the sheriff’s office.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this week they were looking for 29-year-old Donte Javon Donelle Gregg on an arrest warrant for obtaining goods by false pretenses.

It stems from an Aug. 12, 2022, incident where deputies said he used fake money orders to pay off a title loan with TitleMax on James Island.

They said Gregg has avoided capture since November 2022.

Gregg turned himself in at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Friday morning.