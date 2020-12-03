Man wanted for violating parole may be in the Lowcountry, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a man who they say violated probation and may be in the Lowcountry.

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services is actively searching for 32-year-old Matthew McIntosh for a violation of probation.

Officials say McIntosh is being supervised by SCDPPPS stemming from a conviction on May 20th of this year for domestic violence and assault and battery, but he absconded from supervision on October 20th.

They say he has ties to the James Island area and is known to frequent Berkeley County.

He stands 5’10 and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has multiple tattoos including one on his right arm that reads “psycho” and a tribal tattoo on his left arm that reads “ozzy”.

McIntosh is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in the Department of Corrections for this violation.

The public is asked to contact Agent Christian Aulbach at 843-998-4079 with any information or the Crime Stoppers Anonymous tip line at 1-888-CRIME-SC. A cash reward of up to $1,000.00 is being offered for information leading to McIntosh’s arrest.